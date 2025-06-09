COMPOL take stand in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu is taking the stand this morning in the trial of former Prime Minister and former Commissioner of Police.

Tudravu is the last prosecution witness giving evidence in this trial.

The state questioned Tudravu on his appointment as COMPOL and the processes that he followed.

He informed, that for his current position, he applied and went through the interview processes and based on the recommendation of the Constitutional Office’s Commission received official appointment letter from the President.

Tudravu also informed the court of his employment history.

When asked about contacts with the line minister and Prime Minister, Tudravu stated that they maintain professional communication and discuss matters of national concern.

However, he said the ministers do not interfere with his duties as Commissioner of Police.

He also informed the court that COMPOL doesn’t interfere with the processes of the disciplinary tribunal at any point, but rather they endorse and provide decisions based on the recommendations of the tribunal officer.

The trial continues this morning.

In this matter, the former PM is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Voreqe Bainimarama pressured then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to dismiss officers Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu or resign.

Sitiveni Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.

