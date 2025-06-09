News

COMPOL orders investigation into assault video

Ritika Pratap Manager News [email protected]

August 12, 2025 9:58 am

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu [File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has directed investigations into the assault video from Lautoka circulating on social media.

Tudravu says what the Officer did was not right.

He adds that they admit what the policeman did was not supposed to be done.

Tudravu has directed the Internal Affairs to investigate the issue.

He says the team has visited the scene and recorded the necessary statements.

The Commissioner of Police says he will wait for the findings of the investigations before making a decision on the matter.

