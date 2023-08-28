Community to deal with repercussion of fire

The fire which swept through shops on the main street of Labasa Town yesterday, would have a ripple effect on the whole community.

Labasa Town Special Administrator, Doreen Robinson says this is a shock to the community as it has forced businesses to close and has left people jobless.

Robinson says this would impact both social and economic activities.

“I just hope that when the town makes a comeback, when those shops do … I am sure they will do eventually, that it will be better than before. You know, rise from the ashes as usual … we are usually called upon to do.”

Robinson says the town has suffered a significant loss from the unfortunate event, with six shops destroyed and over 50 people unemployed.

She says people need to be strong and pick up where they left off.

As the community try to come to terms with the loss, they can only find comfort in the fact that resilience will help them recover from the tragic incident.

The National Fire Authority is still carrying out its investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire, and cost of damage to the businesses.