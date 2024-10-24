Community and commerce flourish as Diwali approaches in Suva

[File Photo]

As the vibrant festival of Diwali draws near, Suva is bustling with energy as families and retailers prepare for the celebrations.

Shops are filled with a colourful array of items, all reflecting the joyous spirit of the season.

President of the Suva Retailers Association, Jitesh Patel, highlights the competitive nature of this year’s market.

Article continues after advertisement

Amid the excitement, Patel states the importance of safety during celebrations. He urges us to use fireworks responsibly, as excessive use can pose safety risks.

He also emphasizes a call to focus on togetherness; families are encouraged to reach out to neighbours and friends, reinforcing connections during this time of celebration.

“Like some families are going through hard times, I’m emphasizing sharing time with people, like go to your neighbours, see if they’re ok, your family, friends, like there’s a suicide rate inside the country, so a lot of people need a lot of time, so in this Diwali, we can spend time with people, call over your friends, talk to them.”

As Suva gears up for Diwali, the emphasis on festive cheer, community support, and safety sets a hopeful tone for the holiday season.