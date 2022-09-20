Communities urged to participate in recycling program

[Source: Supplied]

A community led project to initiate a change in communal waste management will begin next month.

The proposed community-based pilot recycling program will be launched at Kabutri Drive in Koronivia, Nausori.

This will be achieved through 15 Recycling on the Go Ambassadors from Kabutri Drive who will become recycling advocates.

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Director, and Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder, Amitesh Deo says the project will be driven by ROG Ambassadors from various sections of the community.



Deo says their aim is to bring tangible change as about 98% of the residents in Kabutri Drive are currently disposing of their recyclables through dumping, burying or burning as a communal waste collection in this area is only done once a week.

He adds the community-based ROG Ambassadors will go through comprehensive in-house training on recycling which will empower them in their activism and leadership.

The program is initiated by Waste Recyclers Fiji and Pacific Recycling Foundation in partnership with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, Nausori Town Council, Department of Environment and RC Manubhai.