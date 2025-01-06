Inquiry to assess Malimali appointment

The Commission of Inquiry will assess and determine whether the appointment process of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of FICAC was conducted with integrity, fairness, and transparency, in accordance with the law.

The inquiry will also examine whether there were any improper or unlawful influences in the process leading to the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner.

Additionally, the Terms of Reference of the Commission will consider whether the process and the appointment of Commissioner Malimali were unlawfully or improperly influenced by vested interests, including current FICAC cases or investigations involving high-profile individuals, such as Members of Parliament, Ministers, and senior public servants.