Commission seeks efficient resolution in Pryde extradition

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption, Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika says that for the extradition process involving suspended Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, the commission cannot proceed without the involvement of the Office of the Attorney General.

During a media briefing today, the Acting Commissioner stated that the matter is currently before the court.

She explained that the Mutual Legal Assistance Act comes into play for the extradition process and that there are stakeholders involved from outside Fiji.

“It is beyond our control when we are dealing with outside counterparts. All I can say is that it is currently filed in court. We are hoping to have it dealt with as soon as possible because there are two options: either we use the MLA option, or we serve it ourselves.”

She stresses that discussing details of the case while it is before the courts could prejudice the proceedings but assured that FICAC is working to resolve the matter as efficiently as possible.

