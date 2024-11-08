Commission fails due to non-compliance

The Legal Aid Commission has never submitted its annual reports since 2005.

Director Legal Aid Seremaia Waqainabete highlighted this issue during the submission of Legal Aid’s annual report from 2018 to 2023 to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Waqainabete says that non-enforcement of compliance might be the reason behind the Commission’s laxity.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is something that the Legal Aid Commission has done, and I know that we will do better as we progress in the years. And talking about the annual report that we haven’t done from 2005 to 2017, that is something that we are working on right now.”

Waqainabete is taking all the responsibility for the non-compliance of the Commission and has reassured that the commission will table all reports that have not been submitted, which are from 2005 to 2017.