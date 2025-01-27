Commemorative snake stamp promotes culture & unity

[Source: Post Fiji]

Post Fiji has unveiled a commemorative stamp in honor of the Year of the Snake, highlighting the cultural and symbolic significance of the snake across various traditions.

The announcement was made by Post Fiji Chief Executive Officer Isaac Mow, who emphasized the stamp’s role in celebrating wisdom, transformation, and interconnectedness.

Post Fiji CEO says the release not only marks the arrival of the Year of the Snake but also honours its diverse cultural interpretations, fostering a sense of global unity.

[Post Fiji Chief Executive Officer Isaac Mow]

“The design of the stamp has been meticulously crafted to reflect the elegance and mystique of the snake, incorporating vibrant colours and intricate details that capture the essence of this remarkable creature.”

Mow highlights the stamp, promoting artistic innovation and aiming to inspire greater appreciation for stamp collecting and the stories each stamp conveys.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian reiterated China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation between nations.

This special stamp release invites collectors and enthusiasts to celebrate the Year of the Snake while embracing its values of self-analysis, growth, and transformation.