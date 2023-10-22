Collaboration on sustainable well-being

FRIEND Fiji's Chief Executive Officer, Sainiana Rokovucago

In an unprecedented move toward advancing the health and well-being of those in low and middle-income countries, the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development has recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Exeter University for a four-year research project.

FRIEND Fiji’s Chief Executive Officer, Sainiana Rokovucago, highlighted the significance of this collaborative effort, emphasizing its potential to transform the nutritional, health, and socio-economic landscape of the nation.

According to Rokovucago, this multi-centred interdisciplinary research initiative is a critical step toward developing a healthier Fiji, one that not only cherishes its cultural heritage but also secures its future.

“This approach to achieving its goal to work across the food value chain promoting sustainable and resilient community-based healthy production and consumption by the local population.”

In light of this collaboration, Rokovucago has issued a rallying call to all local food and health advocates, urging them to unite and collectively embark on the journey towards a healthier Fiji.

The partnership between FRIEND Fiji and Exeter University represents a beacon of hope for fostering a comprehensive and sustainable approach to address the complex challenges of nutrition, health, and socio-economic development.