COI expected to sit beyond two weeks

Janet Mason

The Commission of Inquiry is expected to sit beyond two weeks as the hearing is taking longer than expected.

The second day of the hearing concluded this afternoon and so far six witnesses have given their evidence.

Commissioner of Inquiry David Ashton-Lewis confirms that 29 witnesses are yet to give their evidence.

Article continues after advertisement

He has also indicated that they hope to sit on Saturday as well.

Senior Barrister assisting the Commissioner of Inquiry, Janet Mason says today they heard evidence from leader of opposition Inia Seruiratu and Electoral Commission Secretariat.

Mason says the hearing is proceeding well as the witnesses are forthcoming.

She adds that they are also trying very hard to get everything done before the end of this month.

“Well, it’s going well, because all of the witnesses are very forthcoming in the evidence they’re providing, so we’re happy with that. No one’s been difficult, there have not been any issues, and the Commission is not having too much trouble controlling people.”

The hearing was initially scheduled for two weeks.

Leader of opposition, Inia Seruiratu this afternoon stated that he will not be able to make any comments as he will continue giving evidence before the commission tomorrow.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption investigators are also expected to give evidence tomorrow.