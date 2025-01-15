COI concludes questioning of key FICAC witness

Senior barrister Janet Mason (left), Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis

The Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali concluded its ninth day yesterday.

This is the second-week Malimali is facing COI with witnesses giving evidence.

Senior Barrister assisting the Commissioner, Janet Mason says they are still on the same witness from last Thursday.

“So, this person is a key witness. It’s the investigator from FICAC. But we’re almost done with him, so that’s good news.”

Mason adds they have two more FICAC representatives and she hopes that they won’t take long as most of the questions have gone to this main FICAC investigator.

26 witnesses are yet to give their evidence in the matter