COC meets to finalize Police Commissioner appointment

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrives for the COC meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has arrived for the Constitutional Offices Commission meeting which will shortly commence at the Office of the Prime Minister in Suva.

Attorney General Graham Leung and commission members Jon Apted, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, and lawyer and politician Tupou Draunidalo have also arrived at the venue.

During the meeting, they are expected to receive the name of the successful candidate for the Commissioner of Police position.

Article continues after advertisement



Suva Lawyer, Jon Apted

Last month, the COC convened to endorse the appointment of an independent selection panel to assess and shortlist applicants for the position of COMPOL on behalf of the Commission.



Politician Tupou Draunidalo

While arriving at the meeting, the Prime Minister and COC chair said he expects the meeting to go smoothly.

Following this, the COC is expected to recommend the successful candidate’s name to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.