Coalition will resolve its issues: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the Prime Minister, has certain powers, and the government is not operating as a different party but as a coalition.

Prasad made this comment when asked about the recent developments in the coalition government with the dismissal of Aseri Radrodro.

The Deputy PM stated that contrary to all the rumours, the coalition government is strong as they have achieved a lot in the past year.

Coalition Government [File Photo]

He says the coalition has lots of things to accomplish in the next two to three years, and that is its mission.

“Well, I do not know who is saying what, but as far as I’m concerned, the coalition is focused on delivering for the people of Fiji, and whatever issues arise within the coalition will be resolved amicably.”

Prasad says that when the coalition government was formed, they did not function as their own parties but rather as one government.

He stated that, as far as the NFP is concerned, when the coalition was formed, it was agreed that Sitiveni Rabuka would hold the position of Prime Minister.

Prasad assured that the issue would be resolved.