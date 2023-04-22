Coalition government to review minimum wage rate

Another review of the national minimum wage is being undertaken.

This has been confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad, who stressed the Coalition Government’s commitment to making the review.

Speaking at the Fiji Trade Union Congress meeting, Prasad says the government is committed to looking after low-income workers.

Finance Minister, Biman Prasad.

Prasad mentioned a few ways the coalition government is going to look after the workers in Fiji; one of them is the review of the minimum wage rate and social protection policies.

He further states that the assistance provided by the government to the people is much more targeted and ensures that those who deserve it will receive it.

Members of the Fiji Trade Union Congress are currently having their talanoa session with Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad and Viliame Gavoka.