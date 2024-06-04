Coalition Government remains strong despite differences: DPM

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Government is strong, and they remain focused on serving the people of Fiji.

In an interview with the media, Prasad says any differences of opinion between the coalition partners has no bearing on the support to the Prime Minister and the Coalition Government.

When asked about his stand on the gazetted adjustment to allowances and salaries for members of parliament, Prasad says he has said what he had to say in parliament.

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Prasad says the Coalition Government is transparent with their operation and has provided absolute freedom to Fijians, as they understand that there are people who are either for or against any decision by government.

He adds that they are focused on the formulation of the next national budget.

Prasad says they would like to have a thorough discussion with the different ministries as the Coalition Government has inherited a very high level of debt.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the competing demand for expenditure is important, and the government has set a lot of effort to ensure that they have the appropriate projection in the national budget.