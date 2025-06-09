Clinic pushes for safe sex with free condoms

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Free condom access has become one of the most significant changes at the Daviqele Health Centre, as the facility launches a revamped waiting area aimed at breaking stigma and improving community health literacy.

Health officials say openly available condoms are a crucial addition, noting global studies showing that 40-70 percent of people avoid asking for condoms due to embarrassment which contributes to preventable infections and unprotected sex.

The centre has installed three new information zones, an HIV and STI Awareness Board, a Disease Information Wall and a Health Promotion Wall as part of a wider push to make health education more accessible.

The initiative aims to normalise safe-sex practices, boost awareness and encourage individuals to take proactive control of their health.

