News

Climate Summit was not a vacation says PM

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 6:00 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fijian delegation at COP26 did not depart our shores for a vacation in Glasgow, Scotland, but had a purpose and mission to fulfill.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s – Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama highlighted the support rendered by Fijians and religious leaders helped the delegation achieve various key outcomes at the summit.

Bainimarama says the Fijian delegation gave their all at COP26, in our quest to ensure the safety and well-being of the future generation.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues that most developing countries are battling. If God gave me the option on which generation that I should live in, I will choose the current generation, even though there are issues that we are confronted with.”

The Prime Minister adds a collective effort is needed to achieve the 1.5-degree Celsius target, lessening carbon emission, and get a share from the US$100 billion for mitigation and adaptation.

“If China and the US have committed to lessening the volume of their carbon emission why can’t other countries follow suit? If they all render their support and commitment towards this initiative, then we are on the right track to lessen the impact of climate change.”

Bainimarama says it’s now noticeable, that the approaches and mindset of some developed countries are changing after the COP26 two weeks ago.

