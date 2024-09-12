News

Climate-smart agriculture takes center stage at Agriculture Show

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 12, 2024 12:43 pm

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The National Agriculture Show 2024 promises to be a platform for driving innovation and supporting farmers in adapting to the challenges posed by climate change.

With the theme “Empowering Farmers, Cultivating Resilience through Innovation and Inclusiveness in Climate-Smart Agriculture,” the event will bring together farmers, industry leaders, agricultural experts and enthusiasts from across Fiji to celebrate advancements in agriculture and promote sustainable practices.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu says the National Agriculture Show 2024 will take place from October 15th to 18th at the Valelevu Grounds in Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

“This year, if you visit the agriculture show, you will be able to enjoy a variety of activities suitable for all ages, including interactive exhibits, farm-to-table food experiences, and more.”

Rayalu states that one of the key challenges facing the sector is the impact of climate change on Fiji’s agricultural landscape.

He says saltwater intrusion, exacerbated by rising sea levels is affecting once-productive coastal and riverine farmlands, rendering many areas unsuitable for agriculture.

This intrusion, Rayalu highlights has extended inland, even reaching areas as far as the upper Rewa River where the smell of the sea is now evident.

In addition to saltwater intrusion, the loss of arable land to other forms of development has further constrained agricultural productivity.

To address these challenges, Rayalu states that the ministry is focusing on climate-smart agriculture initiatives.

He also says researchers are developing salt-tolerant crop varieties such as rice, and promoting the cultivation of traditional crops known for their resilience over centuries.

Instead of relying heavily on hybrids, the Minister says the emphasis is on propagating these traditional varieties to ensure food security and sustainability.

The National Agriculture Show will showcase a range of innovations designed to enhance efficiency and productivity in the sector.

Fijians will be able to witness real-time demonstrations of new machinery, equipment, and technologies, including grafting and marcotting techniques for fruit trees.

The show will also feature a Farmers Village, providing a platform for farmers to display their produce and value-added products.

School management handbook drafted for government schools

Climate-smart agriculture takes center stage at Agriculture Show

Tui Nasau ties knot

New Meteorological bill enhances hazard forecasting

New multi-million dollar partnership to boost housing

Director’s Remuneration Policy in effect

RKSOBs and fans turn up for centennial celebration

Woman charged for alleged fraud

Target set for Cogea’s climate relocation completion

Man questioned over woman’s murder

Drug crime proceeds prompt new ODPP division

Australia to send Vietnam help after deadly typhoon

Justin Timberlake to enter plea to lesser charge in DWI case

Ravula impresses Byrne

Wives tourney back after eight years

Brumbies find familiar Friend in new SuperW coach

Pharrell's animated biopic populated by LEGOs

Fijian Drua launches inspiring book

Bartlett injury a fresh pace-bowling worry for Aussies

Denzel and sons bring haunting family drama to screen

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

K-pop stars become models

US election officials query postal ballot delivery plan

Byrne impressed with team’s fitness

Capital funding monitored: Lesuma

AFL Fiji prepares for Pacific Cup

Hotel to drive growth

Nursing Station set for relocation

Lodoni Day to celebrate RKS 100 years

Minister commends maintenance work of health facilities

Traditional knowledge powers effective sustainability

Fiji secures first victory at OFC U16

Court suspends sentence of drunk duo

Cabinet endorses Foreign Policy

PRF to host tourism recycling forum

Argentina call up two new props after Bello ruled out

Russia says Ukrainian troops being pushed back in Kursk

PSG welcome LFP mediation with Mbappe over wage dispute

United States win Davis Cup opener against Chile

Sinaloa violence sparks fear of intra-cartel war in Mexico

Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne defence expo

Rachel and Rodger announce split after 33 years together

More investment needed from iTaukei

Baby Pearls visit blind school

Reintroduction of scaling will address discrepancies: Radrodro

Miramira eyes November Tests

Advocate call for investment on mental health

Australia hockey player banned after cocaine bust at Paris Games

Nasau praised for its resilience

Obama wishes U.S. Solheim Cup team good luck during surprise visit

Consultations to be held on reintroduction of scaling

Vietnam death toll from Typhoon Yagi at 141

Tender process delays affected projects: Dr Tukana

Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate

Education Act set for review

Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate

Cabinet approves National HIV Strategy 2024-2027

Symposium to share experiences

49 million covered by ACA in last decade

‘SNL’ welcomes three new cast members

Doubles duo earn Australia opening Davis Cup Finals win

MoE champions campaign on suicide

Stigma and superstition blocking mental health care

Baby Pearls to leave this weekend

Typhoon unleashes destruction in Vietnam killing 127

ACCF processes streamlined

Samoa secure second victory in OFC U-16 Women’s Championship

Fiji’s investment sector shows positive growth

'The Last Republican' tells human story behind Kinzinger's defiance

Fiji Met Services teams up for staff training

Inspiring 'Emilia Perez' defies easy categories

Facilitating dialogue is crucial

Money laundering 'gatekeepers' to face new crackdown

Trump's Harris insults risky for both candidates

Tamani excited to be back

Alarming increase in self-harm among girls

Three charged by taskforce with financial deception

China steps-in to address rice production challenges

U.S. urges Europe to address China-Russia defense ties

Kane score double in 100th cap

Germany rally to 2-2 draw with Dutch

No arrest yet in Raiwaqa incident

EU vows 'strong response' to Iran missile transfer to Russia

Harvey Weinstein ‘rushed’ to hospital for heart surgery

Tabuya demands justice and urgent action

Koro Islanders benefit from essential services

Czechs beat Ukraine in Nations League

Ukraine targets Moscow in biggest drone attack yet

Tyreek Hill's agent: Fire police officers involved in incident

Trump, Harris set for key 2024 debate clash

U16 championship next for Vakaloloma

Aviation academy investment a game changer: PM

Singh to face Tongan giant

Alarming increase of suicide among elderlies

Internet suspended in Manipur after student clashes

Ministry prioritizing students studying under "tents"

New Starbucks CEO to focus on improving US stores

DPM highlights untapped potential of iTaukei economy

Creative ideas needed to tackle drugs: Kuruleca

Indonesia frustrates Australia as Saudis, Korea and Japan secure World Cup wins

Council urges an end to the burning of cane

Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp

Ipswich legend Burley being treated for cancer

Ministry plans consultations to revise housing policy

Stokes returns to England squad for Pakistan test tour

Funding secured for Pacific Dermatology Training

Fiji Airways invests in new simulators

World Bank chief says global lender must change

CMA Awards 2024 nominations led by Morgan Wallen

Michael Keaton would like to use his birth name

Russia's birth rate slides to lowest in quarter century in 2024

Auditor General warns of control risks

Preparation for 2025 series underway

Army beats Huva Stallions

Parents told to step up and be alert

Kolinisau added into RugbyTown Walk of Fame

Turaga welcomed by Koro Islanders

Addo-Carr stands down from final over cocaine test

Ministry sees literacy improvement in schools

Fiji joins RECOVER Project to boost climate adaptation

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast react to the ‘wild’ backlash

Australia captain Hewitt shrugs off De Minaur loss

Sydney FC signing Klimala bent on career reboot

Australia a step closer to social media bans for kids

Police footage shows officers forcing Dolphins' Hill to ground

Kathy Bates says ‘Matlock’ will be her ‘last dance’

Trump backs legalizing Marijuana for adults in Florida

Le Saos is new French Ambassador to Fiji

HA invites bids for remaining Covata residential lots

Pakistani police detain two parliamentarians

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul attain EGOT status after Emmy win

Workers at Samsung India plant strike

Hayne on Fiji Bati radar

Philadelphia gears up for Harris-Trump debate with protests expected

Selena Gomez shares how ongoing ‘medical issues’

Promising pathways for young rugby talents

Fuli focuses on preparing Fijiana 7s for future

Germany tightens controls at all borders in immigration crackdown

Indian news agency ANI sues Netflix for using its content

Over 100 suicides recorded annually in Fiji

Kendrick Lamar’s wordsmith journey to Super Bowl halftime headliner

Police continue probe into woman’s death

New drug laws vital to Fiji’s security: Vakalalabure

Stone to replace rested Atkinson in England squad for Australia ODIs

Manchester United new stadium plans move forward

Tourism stakeholder raises concerns on drug trends

Landmark settlements for children detained in Nauru

RKS celebrates 100 years with insightful business talk

Tanoa Hotel planting for the future

Penang Mill's revival depends on cane supply says Raj

Princess Kate says she is grateful after finishing chemotherapy

Google aimed to control web ad tech

Bruce Springsteen takes fans backstage

PS urges action against drug problem

Tommy Hilfiger goes for nautical looks at New York Fashion Week

NFA concerned with increase in fire incidences

Rokosawa appointed new CEO of LTA

Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam killing dozens

Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates

Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' shut out of Country Music Award nominations

Biden finalizes rule to strengthen mental health law

Apple's key launches at iPhone 16 unveiling event

James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

India confirms Mpox case not linked to current outbreak

Police hunt for man after woman’s death

Huawei racks up 3 mln pre-orders for tri-fold phone

Apple debuts iPhone 16 with AI software

Kolinisau to scout players from U18 Schoolboys

Fears of 'Lost Generation' as Gaza schools remain closed

Fuli’s tenure ends in December, FRU to seek new coach

Tourism to drive $1-2 billion into economy: Kamikamica

Kane inspired by Ronaldo ahead of 100th England Cap

India-based firm to assess Fiji's railway upgrades

Ex-US military leaders back Harris, call Trump a danger

Nissanka's masterclass secures Sri Lanka's test win over England

Valencia takes action over Mir's assault allegations

Rising demand for surveyors amid development boom

De Ligt backed by Dutch coach for Germany clash

Ministry gets budget to fix staffing shortages

Ex-scholar reflect time spent at RKS

NFA investigates three residential fires

Fiji delegation in Jakarta for peer exchange

Prasad highlights Girmitiya’s educational legacy

Amy Adams walks the TIFF red carpet

Mining bash to dish up nuclear as PM pushes future plan

'Harbin' brings out fans of Korean stars in Toronto

Kolinisau coach for another four years

Players impress organizers

Drug use was present during festivities says Police

St Giles Hospital faces bed shortage

Brisbane defender Payne cleared of serious knee injury

Accountability crucial in free education grants: Radrodro

Childcare rapist to face sentencing for 307 offences

Powell to remain Hockeyroos coach until 2028 Olympics

Esther Gonzalez helps Gotham beat sinking Dash

Radrodro stresses on preparedness as Term Three begins

Stakeholders’ discontent with FSC

'The Wild Robot' depicts technology and nature coexisting

Sri Lanka serene at 94-1, chasing 219, after reckless England flame out

Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl halftime show