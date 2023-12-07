Urgent action needed on pollutants says Ratu Naiqama

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Small Island Developing States are suffering from heavy pollutants, and most of the islands are sinking.

This was emphasized by the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, at the Parliamentary Accountability Summit during the 28th Session of the Conference of Parties in Dubai.

Ratu Naiqama states that ambassadors from the Pacific attend important meetings in the hope that the Pacific people’s plight will be considered.

He underscores that the vulnerable island states are more crucially impacted than the large continents and that COP28 should take this issue very seriously.



Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu, raised the issue of multilateralism and the importance of partnerships under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Given Fiji’s usual encounters with natural disasters, Seruiratu has emphasized the necessity of partnerships due to shifting development paradigms and changing lifestyles.