Traditional practices key to climate adaptation strategy

As climate threats intensify, a growing movement in Fiji is turning to Indigenous knowledge and traditional practices, viewing them as powerful tools for building community resilience.

The iTaukei Affairs Board, together with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the Fiji Council of Social Services, is working to formalize traditional approaches that can support local adaptation efforts.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says the initiative is focused on strengthening kinship networks and enabling communities to take the lead in their own climate responses.

“Well, our belief is that our indigenous and other cultures have inbuilt tools and coping mechanisms, and maybe we’ve forgotten, you know. Maybe we’ve embraced a new way too soon.”

Catanasiga says the aim is to help people see that traditions are not barriers but solutions.

