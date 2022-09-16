Damaging climate impacts on Nananu village

Nananu Village.

Villagers of Nananu in Namena, Tailevu are weary of the constant flood and other climatic conditions affecting them for the past several years to date.

Village Headman, Viliame Tuca says flood caused by rising sea level is becoming a monthly event and has been affecting their livelihoods.

Tuca says they can’t compare their flooding experience to anything as it is getting worse every time.

Article continues after advertisement

“The changing climatic conditions are notable here in the village. Previously, we’d experience a flood once in several years but now it happens too often. The rocks that act as sea-wall are now submerged and now it’s almost monthly that water comes right into the village.”

Tuca says flooding has caused some houses’ foundations to deteriorate while others have holes in the wall.

“Where we are standing here is usually flooded. It’s only because the weather is favourable today that we can actually stand on this solid ground. Otherwise, this place is often soiled or flooded.”

Talking to villagers yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government is committed to providing relevant assistance.

The villagers yesterday asked the Prime Minister for a sea wall as the rising sea level has destroyed the barrier that they had.