Climate Change takes a toll on water sources and quality, prompting action

[Source: Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation/ Facebook]

Chair of the Rotary Pacific Water Foundation Nalin Patel has highlighted the impact of climate change on the environment, particularly on water sources, water quality, and water quantity.

Patel says that natural disasters, rising sea levels, saltwater intrusions, El Niño, droughts, and adverse weather patterns are significantly threatening access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation.

As a consequence, he says the occurrence of waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, typhoid, and skin infections has become alarmingly common, leading to the emergence of hotspots in communities.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Patel emphasized the need for a dialogue that enhances collaboration between the private sector and civil society organizations to address common development agendas related to environmental sustainability, water security, disaster risk reduction, and the establishment of climate-resilient communities.

“Water is a basic necessity and access to adequate clean water is a fundamental right RBW Foundation was established in 2007 and with investments of approximately $10 million over the period, we have successfully completed over 320 water projects including 150 Sanitation units, benefiting approximately 100,000 villages in rural villages.”

Highlighting the significance of involving not only governments but also the private sector and civil society, EU Ambassador for the Pacific Sujiro Seam stressed the need for a platform that facilitates engagement and collaboration.

“We need civil society organization nongovernmental organizations, which can deliver projects at the scale of a village at the scale of a community, which has the ability to change the lives of the people who benefit from these projects.”

The objective of the “Dialogue on Enhancing Private Sector and Civil Society Alliance for Climate Action” is to provide a space for conversation and identify challenges and opportunities for improved synergy on climate action between private sector and civil society organizations.

With a funding gap of $2.5 trillion and an urgent demand for innovation, corporate philanthropy plays a crucial role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

As climate change continues to take its toll on water sources and quality, collaborative efforts between the private sector, civil society, and government bodies are crucial for addressing the adverse impacts of climate change, reducing disaster risks, and achieving resilience and sustainable development in Fiji.

The dialogue is part of the “Building Community Resilience to Climate Change through Civil Society Action Project,” which is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Rotary Pacific Water Foundation in partnership with Dialogue Fiji, the Pacific Center for Peace building, and FEMLINK Pacific. The project aims to be completed by September of this year.