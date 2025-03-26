Climate change strains water supply: Ro Filipe

Climate change is hitting our water supply hard as rising seas and extreme weather are straining our freshwater resources, leading to increased water-related challenges.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau raised this critical issue at today’s World Water Day event.

He adds that the government, communities, and global partners need to work together to protect water resources, but the costs are estimated to reach billions.

“So that’s quite a lot of funds or finance that is needed. And government is working accordingly. So the needs of rural communities are important, and we need to ensure that this is properly assessed.”

Ro Filipe also outlined their Water Sector Strategy 2050, which aims to ensure the sustainable management of water resources across the nation.

“Where everything is detailed, not really detailed, but mapped out. In terms of the water needs and what needs to be done. For us to address that, going up to 2050.”

This year’s World Water Day theme, ‘Glacier Preservation,’ highlights how melting glaciers and rising sea levels threaten water sustainability.

