Civil law for military

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) will now operate under civil law as part of their commitment to uphold the interests of Fiji and its people.

This was emphasized by Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai during the RFMF Reconciliation and Restoration program held today at the RFMF Chapel at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

Commander Kalouniwai stated that this marks a new direction for the RFMF, and he called for the support of the government and former RFMF officers to ensure the success of this approach.

As part of the program, RFMF officers presented a tabua (whale’s tooth) to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, symbolizing their commitment to this new journey.

The initial part of the reconciliation program took place behind closed doors, where the RFMF reconciled with ex-officers.

Prime Minister Rabuka, while accepting the tabua, acknowledged that this is not only a fresh start for the RFMF but also for the government.

The program will conclude with a talanoa session later in the day, further discussing the way forward for the RFMF.