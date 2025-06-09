Civic education drive launched for first local elections in 20-years

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa

A nationwide civic education campaign designed to prepare communities for Fiji’s first Local Government Elections in two decades has officially been launched.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the campaign is a major step toward restoring democratic representation and empowering people to take part meaningfully in decisions that shape their towns and cities.

“For two decades our towns and cities have not had elected councils. This campaign is about giving people the knowledge, confidence and voice they need before they step into the voting booth.”

Nalumisa says the campaign will help people understand how local government affects their daily lives from waste collection and markets to drainage, planning, safety, and community development.

He says the Ministry will partner with the Fijian Elections Office, municipal councils, and community groups to ensure the information reaches every resident.

The Minister also clarified that the inclusion of some iTaukei villages in municipal wards will not affect land ownership, traditional governance, or the status of native reserves.

The civic education campaign will run until the end of January next year, ahead of the long-awaited return of local government elections.

