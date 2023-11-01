Cikobia Island receives aid amid water crisis

About 100 residents of Cikobia Island have breathed a sigh of relief with the delivery of 50 cartons of water bottles amidst the dry spell on the island.

The water supply was delivered by two fiberglass boats sent by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development Office in the Northern Division.

Cikobia District Representative, Jasa Ratumuri says they have distributed the water bottles to the school and four villages.

“We are really relieved. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the government for their assistance and await more supplies of water later this week.”

Ratumuri acknowledges the government’s swift action on their plight.

The Divisional Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima, says another consignment of water will reach the island on Friday, delivered by MV Liahona II.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is striving to access one of the government barges that is currently offline to cart water to the island before the weekend.