CIIE a key platform for Fiji to strengthen export

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives and MSMEs Shaheen Ali [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives and MSMEs Shaheen Ali has highlighted the significant opportunities for trade, investment, and development in the Pacific.

Ali has called for deeper collaboration to unlock the economic potential of the region.

Ali addressed the Second South Pacific Island Countries Cooperation Forum and held alongside the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

He notes Fiji’s longstanding participation in the CIIE and emphasized the forum’s role in fostering partnerships that support resilient supply chains, promote MSMEs and encourage innovation.

Ali noted that while exports to China remain comparatively low due to challenges such as distance, and regulatory standards, events like the CIIE can provide a vital platform not only for promoting Fijian products but also for raising awareness and guiding exporters in meeting China’s regulatory requirements.

He extended an invitation to investors to explore Fiji’s booming tourism sector, which has seen a surge in demand for hotels, resorts, and related services.