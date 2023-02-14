Further questioning tomorrow

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (left), Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Former Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum are due for further questioning at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by Sayed-Khaiyum after their questioning concluded late this evening.

The duo made no comments as they exit the CID HQ tonight.

Article continues after advertisement



Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecution Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the two are being questioned for allegations of abuse of office.

He says this is in relation to a separate report lodged earlier.

Meanwhile, FijiFirst supporters, including some of their members of parliament, were seen outside CID.