CID Director takes stand in former PM, COMPOL trial

[Source: File Photo]

Director of Criminal Investigations, Serupepeli Neiko took the stand this afternoon in the case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Neiko informed the court that in 2021 when he was the Narcotics Bureau director and oversaw the administration of the Narcotics Unit, he was aware that the late Jonacani Bainimarama, the former PM’s brother was in fact a drug informant.

Neiko told the court the late Mr Bainimarama was arrested at the Delainaivesi Bridge with two other individuals the same year for transporting marijuana.

However, he was not charged, the other two were charged with the offence.

Neiko said in his previous capacity, he had the authority to decide on who to lay charges on and whom not to – in relation to drug offences.

Article continues after advertisement

He also told the court that he did meet the late Mr Bainimarama on May, 21, 2021 on the directive of the then Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to record his statement.

He stated that the late Mr Bainimarama’s statement was hand written and he had been an informant for about one year.

The Defense stated that if a drug informant’s picture is compromised, it could pose a risk to their safety, to which Neiko agreed.

He agreed that Jonacani Bainimarama’s concern was genuine.

The state, while re-examining, asked whether pictures could be taken during drug surveillance to which the CID Director concurred and he also said that photographing of suspected individuals did not mean they were under arrest.

The last witness for the day, Suli Colati a senior CID officer informed that he was the witnessing officer for the officer who interviewed Sitiveni Qiliho.

He also stated that he prepared and executed search warrants to uplift documents such as original appointment letters of Qiliho and Tudravu as Commissioner and Acting Commissioner of Police, terms and conditions, contract and recommendations from the Constitutional Officers Commission.

The defense questioned him on certain missing documents to which he responded that he was only provided with the documents that was stated in the search warrant.

When the defense tried to clarify about discrepancies with the days, the state objected, saying that the witness could not comment on the contents of the documents.

The state will call the Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu who is the last witness from the prosecution side.

In this matter, the former PM is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Bainimarama pressured then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to dismiss officers Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu or resign.

Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.