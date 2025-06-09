Church urges leaders to address rising festive season violence

{File Photo}

The Methodist Church in Fiji is calling on church leaders to take a more active, grassroots role in addressing violence and social unrest that often escalate during the festive season.

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou says incidents of violence, including domestic-related cases reported during holiday periods, highlight the urgent need for stronger community engagement and moral guidance.

Dr Turagavou stressed that Christian leaders must go beyond preaching from the pulpit and be present within communities, particularly during festive times when families and individuals may be vulnerable to conflict.

“I think and I believe that it is important. That all Christian leaders to spell out the meaning of festive season. From the spiritual side. From theological, biblical and spiritual perspectives. That’s very important. Christian and church leaders must rise to another level. Not only preaching from the pulpit. It is time for us preachers from the pulpit.”

He says the Church believes violence during holidays is often linked to a loss of values and misunderstanding of the true meaning of religious celebrations.

According to Dr Turagavou, Christmas and other religious holidays should centre on love, reconciliation and respect for one another, rather than excess or harmful behaviour.

Dr Turagavou also called for stronger collaboration between churches, government agencies, traditional leaders and community groups to prevent violence and address underlying social issues.

The Methodist Church says it remains committed to expanding its outreach programs in 2026, with a focus on community presence and early intervention, in hopes of reducing violence and strengthening family and community relationships across Fiji.

