Church reports declining congregation amidst migration

The Indian Division of the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma has noted a decline in congregation numbers, as revealed during their annual meeting.

Lautoka Wesley Church Minister, Reverend Abel Nand, says that mass migration is a key factor contributing to the decline.

Nand says this trend is not limited to the Indian Division alone, but is being experienced across all divisions of the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma.

However, Reverend Nand assures that this does not hinder the work of church ministers, adding that the Lautoka Wesley Circuit has recently welcomed 29 new members.

He highlighted positive outcomes from a directive made at last year’s annual conference of the Methodist Church of Fiji – a zero tolerance stance on ministers smoking and the overconsumption of kava.

“We are saying no to, even we respect the Fijian culture, iTaukei culture, but grog, drinking grog, consumption of grog has its own place, but on the chair circles, it’s a no.”

With the Methodist Church’s national conference just two months away, all issues, challenges, and recommendations raised at the divisional level will be submitted for further consideration on the national stage.

