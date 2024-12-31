Church promotes health and positive leadership

Church President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou

As the New Year approaches, the Methodist Church is calling on all reverends to adopt a renewed perspective in their leadership.

Church President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou spoke about the importance of leading by example through actions and lifestyle choices.

Acknowledging the influential role church leaders play in their communities, Dr. Turagavou stresses the need for thoughtful decision-making.

Article continues after advertisement

He particularly pointed out the promotion of healthy habits and positive conduct within the congregation.

“Reverends must take the lead in maintaining cleanliness and embodying godliness. We must prepare our homes for others who may come to substitute us before we are reassigned to new locations. It’s a time for us to reflect on our role and how we can best serve our communities.”



Methodist Church [File Photo]

In line with the new smoking ban, set to take effect at midnight, Dr. Turagavou urges reverends to fully adhere to this change.

The ban is seen as a step toward encouraging healthier lifestyles and setting a positive example for church members.

“As leaders of the church, our behaviour has a direct impact on those we serve. It is crucial that we act in ways that reflect the values of the Church and support the spiritual growth of our congregation.”

The church President also addresses the use of kava, a traditional cultural practice in many Fijian communities.

While acknowledging its cultural significance, the church encourages leaders to be mindful of its effects on both personal well-being and the wider church community.

Looking ahead, Dr. Turagavou is confident that these changes will foster a healthier, more spiritually focused Methodist community in Fiji as the New Year begins.