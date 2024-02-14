Christians mark the start of Lent

Today marks Ash Wednesday, a time for reflection urging believers to acknowledge their imperfections and seek reconciliation with God and others.

Priest Tom Frank stresses that Lent is a season to gain perspective on life, drawing closer to God through Christ-like actions.

“It’s about being Christ-like, it’s about helping my neighbour, it’s about loving other people and that goes beyond the grave. So it is an invitation to put life in perspective and again seek the higher things in life. The things that are eternal and not things that are going to pass away like ash.”

Anna from Caubati expresses her belief that the Lent season will help strengthen her connection with God.

“The significance of Ash Wednesday for me is a time of repentance, a time to renew, and to reflect on my life and to be closer to the lord.”

St. Anne’s Headteacher Miliana Caginavanua shares her personal perspective on what Lent signifies to her.

“During the Lenten season, we pledge to do arms giving, pray and do acts of service for mankind.”

The commemoration of Ash Wednesday took place at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva this morning where believers congregated for the ceremonial application of ashes.

This act serves as a biblical reminder of humanity’s origin from dust and the eventual return to dust.

The day holds significance for those seeking spiritual growth and serves as a symbolic start to the Lenten season, fostering a collective commitment to reflection, repentance and drawing nearer to a deeper spiritual connection.