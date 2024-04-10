Chinese experts wrap up study on Vanualevu Roads

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A team of Chinese infrastructure experts has completed a two-week feasibility study on roads in Vanualevu that will soon undergo major upgrade development.

The reports of the study were presented to the media this morning.

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, says the report will be sent back to the Chinese government for review as well as a copy to the Fiji government.

“Feasibility studies are a very important part of the construction of the road. Now we will go back to China to make a report to the relevant departments of the Chinese government, which will mean further studies on who will come to implement the project, and I think there will be a signing of an agreement between the two governments followed by the construction of the work.”

Jian has also confirmed this is a grant project by China and not a loan.

The project, estimated at around $300 million, will commence once both parties are content and have signed an agreement.

The ambassador did not give any timeframe for when work is expected to commence.

Jian says China has committed itself to being a reliable partner who will contribute to the development of Vanualevu and the nation at large.

He says the Vanualevu Road project is a testament to the ties China has shared with Fiji.

The project will see the renovation and extension of roads up to 82 kilometers and the construction of 22 bridges, which will connect 61 villages.