China will continue to work with Fiji says Ambassador

China will continue to work with Fiji in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

This as China donated medical supplies to the Health Ministry yesterday.

Minister Responsible Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the supplies will be used for the medical personnel working on the front-lines.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says the supplies were able to be brought to Fiji through a charter flight from Shanghai.

“China is working very hard with other ministries to focus on the post pandemic era. How we can do more in terms of helping Fiji to develop tourism and how to do more in terms of increasing and expanding our trade and investment cooperation.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry remains proactive to ensure there is no new wave of COVID-19.

With no new cases of the virus recorded for over forty days now, the Health Minister says the global fight against the Coronavirus continues.