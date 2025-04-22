China reaffirms support for Fiji

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian. [Photo Credit: Chinese Embassy in Fiji]

China continues to pledge its support for Fiji’s development, regardless of global economic challenges.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian assured Fiji that trade tensions and tariff disputes will not disrupt China’s investment in critical sectors like infrastructure and trade.

“China and Fiji have seen robust growth in economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching US$526 million in 2023 and US$534 million in 2024. Both sides should promote cooperation in traditional areas, such as infrastructure, trade, agriculture, and fisheries.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ambassador Jian said that China’s development cooperation with Fiji would only strengthen, with a focus on enhancing bilateral trade.

He stressed that China remains dedicated to supporting Fiji’s development goals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica pointed out the need for balanced growth in the country.

He said that Fiji must capitalise on emerging opportunities, noting the strong foundation of mutual respect and shared development objectives that underpin the China-Fiji relationship.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.