China Fiji relations highlighted during courtesy call

Chief Justice Temo (left), Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian [Source: Chinese Embassy in Fiji/ Facebook]

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, paid a courtesy call to Chief Justice Temo.

The two engaged in friendly discussions on China-Fiji relations and judicial cooperation.

Ambassador Jian stated that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He noted that over the past 50 years, the two countries have continuously strengthened political mutual trust and achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation across various fields.

Jian added that China adheres to the rule of law in a comprehensive manner and has made historic achievements in law-based governance.

He also expressed China’s willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Fiji in the judicial field for the benefit of both countries and their people.

Justice Temo praised the Fiji-China relationship, thanking China for its long-term, selfless assistance, which has contributed to Fiji’s development.

Justice Temo also expressed his anticipation of deepening cooperation between the two countries in judicial and other areas.