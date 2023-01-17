Child’s death classified drowning

Death of eight-year-old child classified as drowning.

The death of the eight-year-old child who was swept away after falling in a flooded drain in Tacirua, Nasinu last week has been classified as drowning.

Police say the investigation in the matter continues.

In another incident, the postmortem of the one-year-old child who is believed to have drowned in a bucket of water in Nalawa, Ra, will be conducted soon.

The investigation in this matter also continues.

The Police Force has warned that the element of negligence will be investigated in all cases involving children.