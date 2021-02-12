Child’s body exhumed for police investigation

Police will be looking at the aspect of parental negligence in the case of a seven-year-old girl who was buried without proper order.

Police say the seven-year-old girl died in a settlement in Tavua last month.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says according to information gathered, the victim was sick for three months but was never taken for medical treatment as it was against their religious beliefs.

She passed away on February 23rd but, the matter was not reported to the police, and neither was her body taken to the Hospital.

The deceased was buried the same day.

Naisoro says the victim’s body was exhumed yesterday and a post mortem examination was conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

She says for cases involving children the element of parental negligence is always looked at by the investigators.