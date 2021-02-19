Childcare services framework to be in place

Access to quality and affordable childcare services will soon be available for working parents in Fiji.

This comes after the signing of an agreement between the International Finance Corporation and the Government on the development of a policy and regulatory framework that will pave the way for quality and safe childcare services.

Minister for Women and Children, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the agreement follows a 2019 study by IFC that demonstrates the need and appetite for affordable, accessible and quality childcare services among working parents in Fiji.

“In response to the findings of the study, the Fijian Government took prompt action to establish a Taskforce on Early Childhood Care (ECC) Taskforce as a sub-committee of the National Coordinating Committee on Children (NCCC). The Taskforce, led by the Ministry is responsible for reforming the country’s ECC policy framework to include childcare services for children under the age of five (5) which is currently unregulated in Fiji.”

IFC Resident Representative, Deva De Silva has acknowledged Fiji for addressing the issue head-on.

“We would like to congratulate the Fijian Government for prioritizing the development of early childcare. Which is expected to support and increase economic opportunities for working parents in Fiji, bolster the broader economy and most importantly improve outcomes for children now and into the future.”

Working families and businesses in Fiji are set to benefit from the development of a childcare policy and regulatory framework that will pave the way for quality and safe childcare services for children under the age of five, while also helping to reduce absenteeism and improve productivity.