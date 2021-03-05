Child neglect cases worrying

More than 100 child abuse cases have been referred to relevant agencies by Save the Children Fiji in the last two years.

Chief Executive, Shairana Ali says these cases are concerning.

Ali says majority of the cases referred, were of child neglect.

Article continues after advertisement

“Children being neglected, neglected within their own home that is quite common, neighbors would observe children are on their own, children being hit, there’s physical violence, verbal violence, we also get the incidence of sexual abuse and then, of course, our team is already in the field, sometimes people approach our staff and lodge a complaint”.

Meanwhile, the Child Services Unit within the Ministry of Children recorded 378 cases of child neglect in 2019.

The Child Services Unit also received 1,301 child abuse cases in the same year.