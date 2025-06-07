Child drowns in Nadi resort pool

A child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim after being found unresponsive in a resort pool in Nadi.

Police have confirmed that the child, believed to be a guest at the hotel, was discovered floating in the pool on Wednesday night.

Authorities responded quickly to the scene, but the child could not be revived.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning are ongoing, with further details yet to be released.

The tragedy adds to a concerning trend of child drowning incidents in Fiji, with police continuing to urge parents and guardians to closely supervise children around water at all times.

The drowning death toll currently stands at 17, compared to 26 during the same period last year.

