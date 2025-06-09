Chiefs of Ra stage peaceful march

Source: Supplied

The Chiefs from the Vanua of Ra did a peaceful march today to hand over a letter, addressed to the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

They marched to the Provincial Administrators office.

Rakiraki Town Council Special Administrators Chair, Peni Duaniwai, confirmed that the march was peaceful and related to concerns over the 2013 Constitution.

Duaniwai says the chiefs don’t agree with the 2013 constitution and want it to be changed.

“The demand of the march, they don’t agree with the 2013 constitution. And they want the vanua’s voice to be heard.”

He adds that all legal processes were followed and proper approvals were obtained.

Duaniwai says the majority of them who marched were the chiefs of Rakiraki

