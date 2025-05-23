Chiefs highlight challenges of 60% land consent rule

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Great Council of Chiefs was briefed on challenges posed by the 60 percent rule under current legislation.

This rule requires 60 percent of a landowning unit’s signatures to carry out land development.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula highlights that under current legislation, VKB registration has become more accessible compared to the past.

Article continues after advertisement



GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula.

He adds a large proportion of those registered reside overseas or have maternal links to the landowning unit.

Thus, development on mataqali land requires the consent of 60 per cent of the landowning unit. This has proven difficult to meet for those residing in Fiji, given the widespread Fijian diaspora.

He emphasises that the Native Lands Commission report confirmed that the 60 per cent requirement is not effective for the iTaukei.

“We still have that 60 per cent rule- you need 60 per cent- but as we saw in the report from the Native Lands Commission, that 60 per cent doesn’t work. Now we have the Fijian diaspora all over the place, and they can’t make up the 60 per cent, so they’re stuck. Unfortunately, in some cases, the vasu outnumber the original landowners, so the vasu’s are making decisions about the land, and that is causing friction.”

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu proposed the establishment of the tribunal to address indigenous grievances and provide legal clarity.

A sub-committee was then established to further examine the proposal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.