Chief Justice queries USP matter handling

Chief Justice Salesi Temo questioned how the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption came to the opinion that a University of the South Pacific matter was an operational issue to be resolved by USP.

Temo raised this concern in court yesterday during submissions made in the appeal case by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the acquittal of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho.

The duo had been acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court last year in a matter related to an investigation into a USP issue.

Temo stated that he had reviewed the BDO report, leading him to question FICAC’s decision to drop the case.

Meanwhile, lawyer Devaesh Sharma stated that he was unaware of the reasons behind FICAC’s decision.

Sharma informed the court that the Criminal Investigation Department continued to investigate the matter even after claims were made that Bainimarama had suggested to Qiliho to halt the investigation.

The Chief Justice is scheduled to deliver a judgment on the 14th of next month to determine if there are grounds for appeal or otherwise.