Chew attends Pacific Islands police chiefs’ conference

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew recently attended the 50th Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Conference in Gold Coast, Brisbane.

In a statement, the Fiji Police Force states that the conference was hosted by the Australian Federal Police to discuss updates and progress of the PICP programs for Law Enforcement Cooperation.

According to the statement, the programs include Women’s Advisory Network, Gender and Family Harm, Road Safe Pacific, Operational Policing, Pacific Forensics Working Group, Pacific Police Training Advisory Group, CyberSafety Pasifika and the Pacific Transnational Crime Network.

The theme for this year’s conference is Cybercrime: ‘Countering Child Exploitation’, where participants engaged in robust discussion over the three-day period.

Chew was accompanied by Director International Relations Ulaiasi Ravula, who is also the Executive Sponsor and Program Lead for the Pacific Police Training Advisory Group.