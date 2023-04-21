Chaudhry explains non-attendance

Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry

Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry believes the National Economic Summit is structured to deliver a pre-planned outcome.

In a statement the Labour leader says he will not be party to a rubber-stamping exercise of government’s own agenda.

Chaudhry says he was invited as the General Secretary of the National Farmers Union but declined the invitation.

He adds the reason behind this is that submissions were not sought from interested stakeholders to assist with the formulation of policies affecting particular sectors of the economy.

Chaudhry claims judging from the agenda, it is clear the Summit is structured to deliver a pre-planned outcome by confining discussions in the Thematic Working Groups to be centred around the official strategy papers.

He further claims the Party did not receive an invitation to the Summit until much later via an email sent at 1am on April 15th.