Chaudhry demands bold action now

[File Photo]

Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry asserts that Fiji is facing a leadership crisis.

He alleges weak governance and neglect are harming communities across the country.

In his New Year’s message, Chaudhry contends that widespread rubbish, decaying infrastructure and failing public services reflect a government that has lost direction and public trust.

Chaudhry claims the Coalition Government has not delivered on its promises.

He alleges delays in municipal and Growers Council elections, restricted media freedom and stalled reforms to electoral and constitutional laws.

He contends that online safety laws are being misused against critics while serious complaints involving government officials remain unaddressed.

He further alleges corruption, mismanagement and rural decline are worsening social and economic conditions.

Chaudhry claims poor sugar production, weak support for local industries, rising rural-urban migration and over-reliance on tourism show failed policies.

He maintains that bold, decisive leadership is required to restore public confidence and guide Fiji toward stability and progress.

