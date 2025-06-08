Chang pushes for flexible and modular learning

[File Photo]

A regional skills leader is urging Pacific nations to rethink their education systems, moving away from a narrow focus on academic qualifications.

Abigail Chang of the Pacific Australia Skills Partnership says current models are failing to equip people with the adaptability needed in today’s rapidly changing world.

Speaking at a regional panel, Chang stressed that education must go beyond preparing students for jobs.

Article continues after advertisement

“I talked about the need for a significant shift in the mindset. This shift must also extend to our education and training systems. We, and by that I mean the national governments, the educators, employers, potential and current students need to reimagine our education and training systems as platforms for capability development for young people, rather than as a means for delivering qualifications.”

Chang outlined a seven-point plan that supports competency-based training, stronger industry ties, flexible learning, and in-work learner support.

She also emphasized the need for modular learning, short courses, and the integration of soft skills and entrepreneurship into formal qualifications.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.